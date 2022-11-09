Barebacking Fuck Buddies 13

Not Available

Ian Murphy teases tatted Shane Frost, pulling his huge pole all the way out then shoving it back in. Ian pulls out just in time to shoot a sizzling load around Shane's stretched hole. Then Shane relentlessly barebacks Ian's manhole, and shoots a thick load on Ian's ass. Muscle stud Bruce Ford blows fellow gym rat Marek Tanker while he fucks him. They flip and Marek now drills Bruce's muscular ass from the side bareback. Bruce shoots a hot load of cum on his hard abs while Marek pulls out and cums on Bruce's thigh before seeding Bruce's ass. Justin Coxx slides his huge rod into Armond Rizzo's raw ass and drills his bare cock into the muscle stud. Justin Coxx breeds Armond's hole, filling his ass with cum, before Armond cums on his own chiseled abs. Grek Baldwin and Marty Loket love the great outdoors, especially when Grek slides his raw cock into Marty's ass. Marty gives Grek a thick facial while Grek shoots a hot load around Marty's hole before shoving his cum-covered cock back inside!