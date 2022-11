Not Available

Voyeurism and exhibitionism are encouraged when visiting Fire Island, and the Lucas Men show everyone how it’s done when “Barebacking In Public.” The bareback voyeurism begins when Tomas Brand and Michael Lucas spit-roast Jonathan Miranda. Surfer-dude Dan Saxon pounds Gabriel Phoenix’s hole. Tomas Brand returns with Gabriel Phoenix for some dockside flip fucking. And Jonathan makes a comeback to service Andre Donovan’s big black dick!