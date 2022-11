Not Available

In the land of Truvadia lives the Count of Castle Bare. His insatiable hunger drives him to feed and to fuck. As he grows stronger, so does his desire for the seed of his lovers. Countless men have been lured to him by his moans of carnal lust. And when they're ensnared one lesson is learned: cum is life. And no life is more full, or more full of cum, than Barebackula's.