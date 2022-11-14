Not Available

A hedonistic bachelor, falls for an escaped mental patient. Til Schweiger comes up with a slickly-made off-the-wall romantic comedy drama "Barfuss" (Barefoot), his first solo directing effort in nearly a decade. Punchy, anti-establishment tone, with Schweiger playing a hedonistic bachelor - he is his rich family's black sheep - who falls for a suicidal mental patient (Johanna Wokalek). An offbeat, strangely tender love story develops as Nick struggles with responsibility for the first time in his life.