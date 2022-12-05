Barefoot Confidential 50

Not Available

Sasha Grey was so smokin' hot, we had to bring you her "footage" in two installments. In the last volume, we showcased her feet in a smoldering solo. Now watch her get pounded by Lee Stone's enormous cock while her long toes curl in orgasmic convulsions. If that wasn't enough, we also bring you a hardcore scene with big-breasted beauty Paige Taylor, an exclusive solo with real life foot freak Maria Menendez, lovely Latina Summer Verona's first foot fetish experience (in which she gets pounded by a thick cock), and a solo featuring the sexy MILF feet of Lake Russell.