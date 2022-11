Not Available

When the curtain goes down on the school play, so does this little actress, on her hunky foreign co-star. The cable guy falls for the oldest trick in the book when an under-grad uses her girly charms to get her service for free. This tiny tramp wants to clean the plumber's very dirty pipes. One cutie learns to play stick and pockets some balls. The butler is at her service: she gets whatever she wants, whenever she wants it.