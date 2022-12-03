Not Available

Ex-CIA agent Hank Saddler has found a new life as an apartment building manager, but with PTSD, a failed marriage, strange tenants, and a difficult daughter dogging him, he's barely managing to keep it together. When one of those tenants comes to him and claims that her neighbor is a terrorist, Hank's worst fears and old self begin to rise to the surface; keeping it together suddenly gets a lot harder. But the tenant who started this in the first place may not be what she seems; another reason Hank might be barely managing is because he's the one being managed.