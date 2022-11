Not Available

Quirky rockers the Barenaked Ladies are renowned for their catchy tunes and witty lyrics, but fans who truly want to appreciate their unique vision of the world can do so through their brilliant music videos. This collection features their visual interpretation of tunes released between 1992 and 2001, plus live concert footage. Tracks include "One Week," "Be My Yoko Ono," "The Old Apartment," "It's All Been Done," "Call and Answer" and more.