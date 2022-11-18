Barenaked Ladies: Talk to the Hand - Live in Michigan

Not Available

Stand up and speak to the hand! Canada's favorite sons, Barenaked Ladies, cross the border for their latest concert CD and first-ever live DVD. With a tight blend of classics including "One Week," "Pinch Me" and "If I Had $1,000,000" and hits from their recent releases "Barenaked Ladies are Me" and "Barenaked Ladies are Men," this concert showcases why Barenaked Ladies is one of the world's greatest touring bands. The concert was recorded at the DTE Energy Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan.