A prosperous businessman Nikita after his birthday party finds himself in a tiny village surrounded by swamps, but what's more - all the peasants there call him "My lord" and are sure that they are living in Russia in the beginning of the 19th century. At first Nikita finds this hard to believe, but later on he settles down quite comfortably and finds his true love. All would have been well if his friends hadn't played a trick on him - yes, that's all been staged and is part of his birthday surprise. Nikita is torn between returning to his modern world and his love