"Bark Rind" is a single-concept film that creates a unique audio-visual cinematic experience. Presented over the course of the work are gyrating, close-up images of flowers, bark, grass and leaves, accompanied by the shrill of insects on the soundtrack. The entire film was shot in single frame, each frame involving multiple exposures of the same object in complex combinations of close-up, medium shot and long shot, all realized in-camera.