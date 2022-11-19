Not Available

Set in the 17th century in a small cave-dwelling village in northeastern Mali, the film follows Yamio — a woman who, unable to conceive after 10 years of marriage and shamed by the fertility of her husband's second wife — throws herself off a cliff. When she miraculously lands without suffering any harm, she wanders in exile, finally taking refuge in Barkomo, a kingdom that has fallen on hard times. When she discovers that she is pregnant with a miracle child, she has the chance to change the fortunes of everyone around her.