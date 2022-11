Not Available

Barney comes up with the idea to have a sports day in the park. All day, they play games like soccer and hopscotch among others, all for fun. Meanwhile, Baby Bop meets a girl with special needs named Jill, as well as her mom. As Baby Bop gets to know Jill more, she encourages her to play hopscotch with the others. In the end, Baby Bop and Jill win the trophy for hopscotch and she and her mother leave.