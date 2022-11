Not Available

It's a Super-Dee-Duper surprise when Barney and the children in the Astronomy Club look through their telescope and see someone staring right back at them! Using the power of imagination, Barney and the kids blast off into the cosmos to meet BJ and Baby Bob, and receive a visit from a real astronaut. Exploring the new world for their fun new friend, they realise what a wonderful world they live in and that friends don't stop being friends, even when they're far away.