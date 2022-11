Not Available

Barney, Baby Bop and B.J. pack their bags for a musical adventure around the world in this family-friendly special about new faces, exotic places and making friends wherever you go -- whatever the destination. Extras include the bonus episode "Roary's Day at the Seaside," plus a trio of Spanish-language sing-alongs: "Bombachio (Mr. Kickerbocker)," "Si Las Gotas de Lluvia (If All the Raindrops)" and "Te Quiero Yo (I Love You)."