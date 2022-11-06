Barney's Hungry Cousin

Not Available

Barney Bear heads to a national park for a vacation while another bear, native to the park, notices Barney's picnic lunch and makes various attempts to steal Barney's food while Barney tries to eat. Barney notices the bear and tries to escape the moocher but wherever Barney goes, the omnipresent bear is always there too. Finally, Barney gives up and offers the bear some food at which point the bear informs the park rangers that Barney is feeding the animals and the rangers take Barney off in their wagon.