Barney's Outdoor Fun

When young Stephen shows up in a khaki vest with a pair of binoculars and a yen to be a forest ranger, it's Barney's signal to take the crew to Camp WannaRunnaRound for some hiking, fishing and--of course--plenty of singing and dancing. Once out in the woods, the crew is joined by B.J. and Baby Bop for some catch-and-release fishing and a "Lake Medley." Next, Counselor Barney shows the kids how to set up a tent, pack for a day hike, and problem-solve when it comes to a fallen log. The hikers see a squirrel and a raccoon, sing the environment-friendly "Pick Up Your Part of the World," and end up around the campfire telling stories. When they get too scary for Baby Bop, the gang opts to listen to the sounds of insects instead. This 50-minute program satisfyingly sets up basic camp etiquette for either a structured facility or family outings. (Ages 2 to 6) --Kimberly Heinrichs