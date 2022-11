Not Available

When Emily complains that she's having trouble writing a poem for a school assignment, her dinosaur pal Barney recruits his good friend Mother Goose for a one-on-one tutorial about rhythm and rhyme. The fun-to-follow curriculum features a lineup of nursery rhyme standards and sing-along favorites, including "Baa Baa Black Sheep," "London Bridge," "Old King Cole," "Little Boy Blue" and "The Old Lady in the Shoe."