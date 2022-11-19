Not Available

Barney's Colorful World also known as Barney's Colourful World LIVE! was Barney's 5th concert (Following Barney's Talent Show, Barney's & Kids for Character and Barney's Big Surprise), his 3rd US and Spanish tour and 2nd UK tour. The show was first performed in January 2003 and the video released in September 2004. In this stage show, Barney & his friends go around the world with the power of a lot of imagination. The show featured Dean Wendt, a new Barney voice, who does the show. It was taped at the Dodge Theater in Phoenix, Arizona.