Barney's Round and Round We Go

When Robert bends a wheel cleaning his grandfather's old bike, Barney suggests him and the other kids visit with his friend Pop Wheely. Pop absolutely loves wheels and anything that has to do with transportation--and he just happens to run a wheel factory. As Pop's magical machine cranks out a new wheel for Robert's bike, Pop lets Barney and the kids test new wheels for his bus, ship, train, and planes as they learn about street and bike safety along the way. Lots of fun songs like "Wheels on the Bus" and "Down by the Station" accompany the kid's animated journeys and soon they're finally back in the tree house putting the finishing touches on Robert's newly renovated bike. Rereleased as "Barney: Fun on Wheels".