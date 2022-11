Not Available

Legendary director Joe Gage's Barnstorm features 11 of the hottest, rugged men who all have one thing in common: they can't wait to storm the barn for a good ol' fashioned roll in the hay. As Allen Silver heads to his barn to survey the damage from a recent tornado, he has no idea the storm of sex that awaits him. Jesse Santana, Justin Riddick and Andrew Justice have worked up a sweat cleaning up the wreckage.