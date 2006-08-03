2006

Barnyard

  • Animation
  • Comedy
  • Family

Release Date

August 3rd, 2006

Studio

O Entertainment

When things get crazy at the farm, it's up to a boisterous bovine named Otis (voiced by Kevin James) to save the day in this computer-animated tale. The animals in this barnyard sing, dance and party, but Otis's stern dad (Sam Elliott) warns the crew to keep their cool around humans. Troublemaker Otis rarely listens to his pop, but when the farmer disappears and the animals go nutty, the young cow realizes he must stop the madness.

Cast

Kevin JamesOtis the Cow (voice)
Sam ElliottBen the Cow (voice)
Danny GloverMiles the Mule (voice)
Wanda SykesBessy the Cow (voice)
David KoechnerDag the Coyote (voice)
Andie MacDowellEtta the Hen (voice)

