"Put out that light!" Gandy Goose and Sourpuss are Civil Defense air raid wardens on the home front during World War II. They come across a rooster and his family. The rooster fails to heed the media warnings to prepare in advance for blackout drills and scrambles to find suitable materials to make a blackout room in his house- with covered-up windows and no lights on- when the drill does come with hilarious results.