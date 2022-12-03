Not Available

A team of mercenary soldiers, hired by a mystical person nicknamed Baroness,steal a priceless piece of jewel from the Philippine Museum. Two Philippines cops, Pat and Ray, are ordered to recover the jewel. They have no concrete evidence against the suspected targets and soldiers are planning to steal yet another valuable stone.The Blue Sun. In hope of unveiling the identity of Baroness, Pat and Ray have to work jointly with the Chinese security police and trigger a tense struggle with soldiers...