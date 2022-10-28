1970

Barquero

  • Action
  • Western

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

September 2nd, 1970

Studio

Aubrey Schenck Productions

Jake Remy leads a gang of outlaw cutthroats making their escape toward Mexico from a successful robbery. Barring their way is a river--crossable only by means of a ferry barge. The barge operator, Travis, refuses to be bullied into providing transport for the gang and escapes across river with most of the local populace--leaving Remy and his gang behind, desperately seeking a way across. A river-wide stand-off begins between the gang and the townspeople, both groups of which have left people on the wrong side of the river.

Cast

Lee Van CleefTravis
Warren OatesJake Remy
Forrest TuckerMountain Phil
Kerwin MathewsMarquette
Mariette HartleyAnna
Marie GomezNola

