Not Available

Barrage is a stunning visual and aural fusion of music, dance, theatre and song centered around an ageless and powerful instrument—the violin. The performance offers a bombardment of cultures, styles and vitality. The original music of Dean Marshall elevates the violin to new and magical heights. You've never seen or heard anything like this before! This inspiring presentation, Barrage: The World on Stage, was filmed in December, 1999 at the Jack Singer Concert Hall in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.