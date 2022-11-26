Not Available

Barronhos

    In the hot summer of 1975, in the middle of the revolution, in the heat of political and social conflicts, a crime is committed in a slum neighborhood on the outskirts of Lisbon. Analyzing this crime, as its causes, its protagonists, its local and national context, the film proposes a hot reflection on the Revolutionary Process in Progress (Processo Revolucionário em Progresso ) that throughout the year and throughout the country, and on how political contradictions, Social and economic rights that divided Portugal as a result of the military coup of 25 April 1974.

