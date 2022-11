Not Available

Barroz (Mohanlal) has been protecting D' Gama's treasure for 400 years and has been entrusted to hand over the treasure to a true descendant of D' Gama. One day, a boy comes in search of Barroz, claiming that he is a descendant of Vasco da Gama. The rest of the film, Barroz sets on a journey to find out the boy's true ancestors and history.