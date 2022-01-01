Barry Crimmins: Whatever Threatens You

Not Available

Following from Bobcat Goldthwait's revelatory documentary, Call Me Lucky, Barry Crimmins' friend Louis CK produced and directed Whatever Threatens You, his first comedy special, at the Lawrence Arts Center in Lawrence, Kansas in June 4th, 2016. It was then subsequently made available for download on Louis CK's website on October 23rd, 2016. The hour-long special is a sharp set of the biting social and political commentary that has defined Crimmins' career, touching upon his beginnings in helping to found the Boston comedy scene, right up to his thoughts on the upcoming 2016 US election.