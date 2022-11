Not Available

The Live Series is an exclusive comedy special produced by the award winning production company Mannequin Pictures. In this hilarious stand-up Special, comedy household name Barry Hilton is at his best bringing you world-class humour, filmed live at The Lyric Theatre in Gold Reef City. Touching on everything from load-shedding all the way through to selfies, South Africa’s favourite cousin will have you in stitches before you can say Savannah!