Barry Manilow\'s Copacabana

A hit song is the inspiration for this movie. In 1948, an aspiring songwriter, Tony, is working as a pianist in a bar; he meets Lola who wants to make it in show business. Tony is immediately smitten with the beautiful woman. At Manhattan's Copacabana lounge, they both start finding fame. However, fate steps in and she is swept to Havana to work in a splashy night club act where she is convinced she will find her stardom. Instead she finds Rico, a suave gangster who manages the club.