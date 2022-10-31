Barsaat: A Sublime Love Story

Not Available

Arav (Bobby Deol) is an ambitious young Indian whose dream is to design cars. He travels to the United States seeking greener pastures, where he meets the beautiful Anna (Bipasha Basu). Anna instantly goes head over heels for Arav, but Arav remains focused on his career. Over time, he mellows and the two fall in love. Moreover, Arav's ambitions go on the upswing as the chairman of the BMW company in the U.S. (Shakti Kapoor) gives him a job as a designer. Coincidentally, the BMW chairman happens to be Anna's grandfather, and he announces the impending nuptials of Arav and Anna.