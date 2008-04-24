2008

Bart Got a Room

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 24th, 2008

Studio

SHRINK Media Inc.

Everyone is searching for love in director Brian Hecker's semi-autobiographical story. Danny Stein, a high school senior at the bottom of the social food chain, needs a prom date. As a cause of anxiety for Danny, Bart Beeber, the nerdiest guy in school, has already found a date -- and booked a hotel room. At the same time, Danny's divorced parents are both looking for relationships again.

Cast

Steven KaplanDanny
William H. MacyErnie Stein
Cheryl HinesBeth Stein
Ashley BensonAlice
Alia ShawkatCamille
Brandon HardestyCraig

View Full Cast >

Images