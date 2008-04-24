Bart Got a Room

Everyone is searching for love in director Brian Hecker's semi-autobiographical story. Danny Stein, a high school senior at the bottom of the social food chain, needs a prom date. As a cause of anxiety for Danny, Bart Beeber, the nerdiest guy in school, has already found a date -- and booked a hotel room. At the same time, Danny's divorced parents are both looking for relationships again.
|Steven Kaplan
|Danny
|William H. Macy
|Ernie Stein
|Cheryl Hines
|Beth Stein
|Ashley Benson
|Alice
|Alia Shawkat
|Camille
|Brandon Hardesty
|Craig
