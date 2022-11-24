Not Available

On June 2015, a group of French highliners—including some of the country’s best—did an expedition to set up highlines in Reunion Island. They explored the island’s most remote spots, little known to the general public. This project has enabled them to discover the island in a novel way, and in so doing, through emptiness, reveal its hidden gems to a wider audience. And try to beat the old highline world record, with a line of more than 400 meters ! 44 thrilling minutes at high altitude and spectacular images, witnesses of a blossoming and humbling nature.