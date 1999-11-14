1999

Bartok the Magnificent

  • Animation
  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 14th, 1999

Studio

Fox Animation Studios

Russia is being terrorized by an evil witch known as Baba Yaga; the only one who is not afraid of her is Bartok the Magnificent. Bartok, an albino bat, has just arrived in Moscow and is impressing everyone with his performances, including Prince Ivan Romanov. However, one person is not impressed; Ludmilla finds Bartok annoying and naive. After Bartok's show, a violent bear suddenly attacks. Bartok must save everyone by stunning the bear with dust and then knocks him over and traps him in a wagon.

Cast

Hank AzariaBartok (voice)
Kelsey GrammerZozi (voice)
Andrea MartinBaba Yaga (voice)
Catherine O'HaraLudmilla (voice)
Tim CurryThe Skull (voice)
Jennifer TillyPiloff (voice)

View Full Cast >

Images