The Great Western Cotton Factory on Barton Hill was once the biggest in the South of England. Its arrival in the 1840s, following the opening of the Feeder Canal, transformed the area from a rural backwater into a seething mass of industry and terraced streets. This DVD recounts the fascinating story of a proud working-class Bristol community. Helped by some wonderful old photographs, members of the Barton Hill History Group conduct an unmissable tour of the area.