The twinkle of Frank Sinatra's "Ol' Blue Eyes" melds with the beauty of ballet in this innovative program starring world-renowned dancer Mikhail Baryshnikov and members of the American Ballet Theatre. Choreographed by the legendary Twyla Tharp, three performances -- "The Little Ballet," "Sinatra Suite" and "Push Comes to Shove" -- bring Baryshnikov's terpsichorean talents center stage and rekindle Sinatra's magic.