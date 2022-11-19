Bas Ruttens MMA Career Complete

Not Available

This three DVD set contains all of Bas Rutten's complete Pancrase fights, even his losses, plus the high-lights of his UFC fights. 6 Hours of footage and with a nice little feature, you can click and you will hear Bas Rutten doing the color commentary of his own fights, he will go with you over what he thought at that moment and how he set things up. Every fight has slow-mo's and Bas will talk again about how he exactly set things up. This DVD set is not only fun to watch, but also very educational!