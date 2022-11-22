Not Available

Uma (Mumtaz Shanti) and Babul (Suresh) are poor and homeless siblings. Both of them have got singing talent but are unable to find any job. Then they meet Nirmal who is younger brother of theater owner Janki Babu. Nirmal persuades his brother to give them a chance. After seeing their talent, Janki Babu also admires Uma and gives her leading role at his theater. Then Nirmal and Uma fall in love with each other and get married. However, Nirmal has a misunderstanding that his elder brother also likes Uma and wanted to marry her. He does not approve of Uma's job in theater but himself is struggling to find a job. Uma leaves the job and they also also leave Janki babu's house. Now they have a small baby daughter, Manju. But soon they see the true face of poverty and struggle to cope with it.