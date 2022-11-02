1946

Baseball Bugs

  • Animation
  • Family
  • Comedy

Release Date

February 1st, 1946

Studio

Warner Bros. Pictures

A baseball game is going on in New York City, at the Polo Grounds (although the rooftop facade is more suggestive of Yankee Stadium), between the visiting "Gas-House Gorillas" and the home team, the "Tea Totallers". The game is not going well for the Tea Totallers, as the Gorillas, a bunch of oversized, roughneck players, are not only dominating the Tea Totallers, made up of old men, but intimidating the umpire by knocking him into the ground like a tent peg after an unpopular judgment. The Gorillas' home runs go screaming out of the ballpark (literally) and the batters form a conga line, with each hitter knocking a ball out.

Cast

Bea BenaderetThe Screamer, Statue of Liberty
Frank Graham(voice)
Tedd PierceAnnouncer - First scene (voice)
The Sportsmen Quartet(voice)
Mel BlancBugs Bunny, Tea Totaller, Umpire, Gashouse Gorillas Catcher, Gashouse Gorillas Left Fielder, Announcer

