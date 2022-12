Not Available

In Spring 2010, a group of eight young people disappeared in the valley of Baserca, a province of Lleida. The news caused a local uproar and the authorities investigated the case with discretion. With no clues to the culprits, they decide to seek help from the media. Five months later, the program “L’Empremta” will air the chilling facts in a documentary. It’s time the legend became reality, but with a chilling argument that differs significantly from the original legend.