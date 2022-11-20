Bashi-Achuki

Not Available

The 17th century rebellion in Kakheti masterminded by Bidzina Cholokashvili gets about the whole Georgia. An Imeretian youth nicknamed as Bashi-Achuk is a real exterminator of the Persians. He attacks the Persian escort and sets free the Georgian women who were supposed to be locked up in the Shah’s harem. Bashi-Achuk’s twin sisters are among the rescued captives. Abdushahil, a Persian warrior who was defeated by Bashi-Achuk in wrestling, falls in love with Mzisa, Bashi-achuk’s sister. Mzisa brings Abdushahil to the camp of the Georgian rebels. Abdushahil learns that he is a Georgian too. As a child he was kidnapped and brought up in Persia. Abdushahil’s army gives up and the Georgians win the battle.