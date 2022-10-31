Not Available

Bashment

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    JJ is an aspiring MC exploding onto London's exciting outlaw urban music scene. He's got the skills, he's got the rhymes, and he's got the drive. But there's a problem — not only is JJ a white boy from the sticks — he's also gay. And gay — in the world of hip-hop and ragga — ain't good. So when JJ resolves to come onstage at the Urban Slam Finals, taking his boyfriend Orlando with him, he knows it's going to get a bit grimy... but when the couple falls foul of the Infamous ghetto-rap crew, the Ilford Illmanics and Orlando is beaten into a state of permanent brain-damage, all of their lives are changed forever in a way no one could have ever foreseen.

    Cast

