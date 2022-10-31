Basic Love

Not Available

This is about a love triangle between Ling (Elanne Kwong), June (Janice Man) and Rex (Rex Ho). Ling hides her long battle with leukaemia from her best friends Rex and June. Introverted June feels for Rex but the feeling is not mutual. Meanwhile, the talented Rex joins a competition by writing a love song referring to an undisclosed person. None of them do anything to change the state of affairs, until the day Ling gets admitted to a hospital and a long compression of emotion is broken.