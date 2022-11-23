Not Available

Basic Yoga Workout for Dummies

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    "For Dummies," the Hungry Minds line of instructional books with familiar yellow and black jackets, makes a foray into home video with this beginner's yoga workout. Using twelve basic poses -- "The Daily Dozen" along with "Myth Busters," "Jargon Alerts," and "Tips," instructor Sara Ivanhoe lays the groundwork for a thorough understanding of correct yoga postures and their benefits. The exercises provide a balanced workout with equal emphasis on upper- and lower-body; no special equipment is necessary

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images