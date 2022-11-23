Basic Yoga Workout for Dummies

Not Available

"For Dummies," the Hungry Minds line of instructional books with familiar yellow and black jackets, makes a foray into home video with this beginner's yoga workout. Using twelve basic poses -- "The Daily Dozen" along with "Myth Busters," "Jargon Alerts," and "Tips," instructor Sara Ivanhoe lays the groundwork for a thorough understanding of correct yoga postures and their benefits. The exercises provide a balanced workout with equal emphasis on upper- and lower-body; no special equipment is necessary