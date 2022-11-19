Basile - Growing Up Greek in America

Not Available

Basile’s first attempt bringing his humor to Greeks all over the world and what got the world laughing at Greek/English Comedy. Filmed in Youngstown, OH, Basile drove the audience into hysterics explaining his insights of how it was truly like growing up in Greek conservative home in a wide open American society. From his parents, to grandparents, to dealing with everyday issues and mispronounced words and foods we at times hated to eat… Basile brings light to what it was “Growing Up Greek In America”!