Basket Case 3

1992

Henelotter up's the ante in the final part of his trilogy by introducing a new member to the family; the potentially monstrous fruit of hideously deformed Belial's loins. With the pair still enjoying relative anonymity and comfort in their new found home (presided over by Granny Roth), things however take a downward turn on a trip to the Georgia Clinic of Uncle Hal, which leads to an encounter with an especially nasty redneck sheriff and his similarly blinkered band of merry men.