1992

Basket Case 3

  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 20th, 1992

Studio

Shapiro-Glickenhaus Entertainment

Henelotter up's the ante in the final part of his trilogy by introducing a new member to the family; the potentially monstrous fruit of hideously deformed Belial's loins. With the pair still enjoying relative anonymity and comfort in their new found home (presided over by Granny Roth), things however take a downward turn on a trip to the Georgia Clinic of Uncle Hal, which leads to an encounter with an especially nasty redneck sheriff and his similarly blinkered band of merry men.

Cast

Annie RossGranny Ruth
Gil RoperSheriff
Andrea CianneveiSheriff
Dan BiggersUncle Hal
Jim O'DohertyLittle Hal
Tina Louise HilbertOpal

View Full Cast >

Images