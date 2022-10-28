Basketball Girlfriends

Not Available

Tyron is one of the top college basketball stars in the country and is expected to be a top NBA draft pick, but as the pressure to perform well in school threatens his ability to perform on the court, things start to fall apart. Then, when his brother, Blak, is released from prison, he is pressured to rejoin the family business hustling drugs on the street. In a last ditch effort to save his star player, Tyron's coach introduces him to Carmen, a tutor who Tyron falls deeply in love with.