Chip Baskets has a dream: become a classically trained French clown in Paris. Things don't go as well as he'd like, though, largely because of an impenetrable language barrier. With his lack of success overseas and mounting financial problems, Chip moves back home to Bakersfield, Calif., which presents other challenges for the wannabe jester. Going back home means having to confront his past, and compete with his siblings for his mother's approval. Even though he didn't make it as a clown in France, Chip is sort of living his dream -- as a rodeo clown.