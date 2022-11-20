Bass Guitar From Scratch

Not Available

A complete bass guitar course for absolute beginners with Phil Williams This easy-to-follow tutorial is ideal if you’ve just bought your first bass guitar, or if there’s been a guitar sitting around somewhere just waiting to be played… This DVD will take you from novice level through to intermediate level. Yet it requires no prior knowledge at all: it truly is for someone starting “from scratch”. Slowly but surely, the tutor guides you through all the things that a beginner needs to know and, very importantly, points out what can go wrong. Each of the carefully designed chapters introduce commonly used scales and technique gradually and strategically, along with some practical theory – nothing too demanding, just enough to help you understand what you’re doing and why. You’ll soon be playing scales, picking out melodies and, hopefully, writing some songs of your own! Making music has never been so easy!